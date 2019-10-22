1 Dead, Houses Set On Fire In Attack On Migrants In Assam; Probe Launched

The attack left several injured, and one cattle rearer, identified as Murali Yadav, died of his injuries.

Two days since the attack on a Hindi-speaking migrant community of cattle rearers in Assam's Dibrugarh district in which one person died and four others were injured, tensions in the area remain high. Local police has started an investigation into the incident and are yet to track down those involved.

Late on Saturday night, a group of men entered an area north of the Brahmaputra River in the eastern Assam district with spears and machetes. The men, allegedly belonging to an ethnic community and members of its student body -- Takam Mising Porin Kebang or the TMPK, attacked a families living in the area.

The attack took place four days after members of the community wrote to senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh police, saying they had received extortion threats. They alleged that the TMPK had demanded Rs 10,000 to 50,000 as "donation" from each of the families for their 48th Foundation Day that was held on October 16.

The attack left several injured, and one cattle rearer, identified as Murali Yadav, died of his injuries, while four others are still recovering. The men also set many of the houses in the area on fire.

Rameswar Teli, Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Dibrugarh district, has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of Murali Yadav.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly, visited the area

