1 Child Dead, 2 Injured As School Bus Meets With Accident In Madhya Pradesh

One child has died and two others have been seriously injured.

A school bus carrying 40 children met with an accident in Sagar's Rahatgarh in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the Sagar Collector, one child has died and two others have been seriously injured and have been admitted to Rahatgarh Health Centre. The rest of the 37 children are safe.

"One child died. All other children are safe," Deepak Arya, Collector, Sagar told ANI on phone.

More details are awaited.

