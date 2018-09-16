1 Arrested In CBSE Topper's Gang-Rape In Haryana, Main Accused Missing

Haryana Gang-Rape Case: The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

A person has been arrested by after a 19-year-old college student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of men in Haryana. The man arrested owned the tubewell where the crime too place. He allegedly gave the place on rent to the accused.

The three main accused, including an Indian Army soldier, are still on the run. The police have offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who gives them any leads.

The second-year student, who was rewarded by the President after she topped the CBSE board exam, was on her way to a coaching centre near her village when three young men, who came in a car, allegedly kidnapped her and dragged her to a field, where they raped her.

A few other men who were already at the field also took turns to rape her, the police said. The woman says all the men are from her village.

The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

Meanwhile, the family of the gangrape survivor has returned a cheque of Rs 2 lakh offered by the government as compensation. Her mother said that she wants justice and not money. She said that it has been five days and none of the accused have been arrested.