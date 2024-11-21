1.5 Tonnes Of Waste Cleared In Badrinath's Cleanup Drive Post Yatra Season

The municipality reported disposal of 110 tonnes of inorganic waste collected during Yatra season. (File)

After hosting an impressive 47 lakh devotees this season, the Badrinath Nagar Panchayat initiated a comprehensive cleaning drive to restore the sacred shrine and its surroundings to their pristine condition ahead of the winter closure.

A dedicated team of 50 'Paryavaran Mitra' conducted the cleanup, collecting 1.5 tonnes of waste from key areas such as Brahm Kapal, Astha Path, Tapt Kund, Main Bazaar, and Mana village.

This effort underscored the commitment of local authorities to maintaining the sanctity and cleanliness of the revered Char Dham pilgrimage site.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a consistent advocate for cleanliness at Char Dham shrines, praised the initiative.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable waste management, the municipality reported earnings of Rs8 lakh from the disposal of 110 tonnes of inorganic waste collected during the Yatra season.

The post-season cleanup at Badrinath Dham exemplifies the adage "Cleanliness is next to godliness," blending devotion with environmental responsibility.

Earlier, on Monday, November 18, the sacred thrones of Uddhav, Kuber, and Shankaracharya began their winter journey from Badrinath Dham to their designated locations.

According to temple officials, the palanquins, accompanied by the tunes of an army band and rights holders, departed for their winter sojourn.

They halted at Pandukeshwar for the night, where Uddhav Ji and Kuber Ji will remain in the Yogadhyan Temple for winter worship, allowing devotees to offer prayers to Lord Badri Vishal during the off-season.

The throne of Shankaracharya Ji has been placed in the Narsingh Temple at Joshimath, while Narad Ji will perform worship in Badrinath Dham, adhering to the scriptures that dictate six months of worship by humans and six months by gods.

Meanwhile, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, in collaboration with the District Police Administration, reported a record-breaking influx of pilgrims during the 2024 Yatra season.

Badrinath Dham welcomed 14,35,341 visitors from May 12 to November 17, including 11,170 on the final day.

Kedarnath Dham received 16,52,076 pilgrims between May 10 and November 3, with 1,26,393 traveling by helicopter.

Additionally, 1,83,722 pilgrims visited Shri Hemkunt Sahib and Lokpal Tirtha Shri Laxman Mandir before their gates closed on October 10. Temple authorities and local administration lauded these numbers as a testament to the successful management of the Yatra.

"These figures for the year 2024 have been released by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee with the cooperation of the District Police Administration," the official statement read.

