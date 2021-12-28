



Breaking News

With 1,377 New Covid Cases, Mumbai's Daily Tally Shoots Up 70%

Mumbai reported 1,377 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a 70 per cent jump over a day ago, and one death. The city had recorded 809 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with three deaths.

The surge comes amid increasing cases of Omicron – the highly infectious variant whose numbers are steadily going up in the country.