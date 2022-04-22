1,042 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths In Delhi Today, Positivity Rate 4.64%

Delhi logged 1,042 fresh Covid Cases in a day, the highest since February 10 (1,104), with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent while two people died due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

The mask rule, which was dropped recently, has been reinforced as Covid cases inch upwards. Those found without a mask will be fined Rs 500. However, those travelling in private cars do not need to wear mask.

The Delhi government is paying particular attention to schools, as reports of children getting infected have emerged. Students and staff should not be allowed to enter schools without thermal scanning, the Delhi government said today in a set of COVID-19 guidelines issued for schools.

On Thursday, the national capital reported 965 Covid cases and one death.

Delhi had reported one death and 1,009 Covid cases on Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were 632 cases.