1,009 New Covid Cases In Delhi, 60% Jump In A Day; Positivity Rate 5.7%

Delhi today recorded 1,009 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a 60 per cent rise from yesterday. The positivity rate has gone up to 5.7 per cent.

After a steady fall in Covid cases, Delhi has been seen a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18, according to the Delhi Health Department's data.

Despite a spurt in Covid cases in Delhi, hospitalisation has so far been low accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, according to government data.

India today reported 2,067 new coronavirus infections, taking the case count to 4,30,47,594.The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.