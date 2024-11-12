Microsoft May Go The Apple Way, Rebrand Copilot To Windows Intelligence

Copilot hosts all the AI features for Microsoft.

Microsoft, the big technology company that is at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation courtesy of its partnership with OpenAI, might just be looking to rebrand what has been its flagship product offering inside Microsoft Suite. Copilot, which was previously known as Bing Chat, offers users a variety of features, including AI web search powered by ChatGPT.

Microsoft has positioned AI features at the centre of its windows ecosystem, launching a line of windows pcs: copilot + PCs. It has now come to notice through a social media post, that a recent update in copilot had a hint inside appprivacy.adml- a settings file on the recently shipped update.

Let Apps Access Windows Intelligence pic.twitter.com/gbyU4JdmG5 — https://tero.bsky.social 💙💛 (@teroalhonen) October 18, 2024

The rebranding exercise might put all the AI features offered by Microsoft through a subscription model under the name of "Microsoft Intelligence", taking a feather out of the apple hat, who called their suite of AI features Apple Intelligence in as early as June this year.

Such a move would also help windows to further expand into all of its other applications offered under windows operating systems, such as notepad and MS word, with better brand recall than copilot, which has been envisioned as a separate product for the company.

If Windows does indeed go ahead with the rebranding, this won't be the first time Microsoft has "taken inspiration" from its direct rival, the most significant of which is the introduction of voice assistant Cortana in 2014, when Apple had launched Siri as early as 2011.

What would Steve Jobs think of this latest rebranding exercise? "They have absolutely no taste," Steve had said about Microsoft in a 1995 interview.