India To Pick 8 Projects From Top Institutes To Boost Ethical AI Development

The government has selected eight artificial intelligence (AI) projects from top Indian institutions to enhance ethical AI development across diverse themes in the country.

The IndiaAI Mission picked eight projects across various themes, against the expression of interest (EoI) floated under the 'Safe and Trusted AI Pillar' of the mission.

The themes include Machine Unlearning, Synthetic Data Generation, AI Bias Mitigation, Ethical AI Frameworks, Privacy-Enhancing Tools, Explainable AI, AI Governance Testing, and Algorithm Auditing Tools.

The selected institutions are the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur; Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee; National Institute of Technology Raipur; Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune in partnership with Mindgraph Technology Pvt Ltd; Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi and Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC); Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi in partnership with Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC); Civic Data Labs; and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in partnership with Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC).

"The selected 'Responsible AI' projects include the development of indigenous tools and frameworks, and establishing guidelines for ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI technologies," said the IT Ministry.

More than 2,000 proposals were received from reputed academic institutions, startups, research organisations and civil society.

A multi-stakeholder committee was created to provide technical expertise for the evaluation of the proposals, resulting in the selection of 8 projects across various themes.

According to the IT Ministry, this significant initiative aligns with the government's vision of leveraging AI for inclusive growth.

The IndiaAI Mission aims to democratise AI's benefits across all strata of society, bolster India's global leadership in AI, foster technological self-reliance, and ensure ethical and responsible use of AI

