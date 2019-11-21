Woman Techie, Shortlisted For Termination, Found Dead in Hyderabad

Harini was employed with a software firm for the last two years, police said. (Representational image)

A woman techie based in Telangana was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her hostel room after her name was shortlisted for termination by the company where she was working.

The victim, Harini (24), was residing in a hostel in Raidurgam area and was employed with a software firm for the last two years, police said.

After she was informed that she has been shortlisted for termination, she went into depression and discussed the matter with her brother. The victim then decided to end her life on Wednesday, police said.

"After receiving information, we reached the spot and found a suicide note on which she stated that her organs should be donated," Circle Inspector, Raidurgam Police Station, said.

A case has been registered and the victim's body has been shifted to a government facility for postmortem. Further investigation is on.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

