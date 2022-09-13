Watch: Devil Fish Caught In Floodwaters In Hyderabad

The devil fish has sharp fins and spine.

A suckermouth catfish, also known as the devil fish, was caught in the floodwaters in Hyderabad as the city has been receiving continuous rainfall.

Residents of Ramantapur in the city found the fish in their flooded neighbourhood after it apparently made its way there due to flood discharge from nearby rivers through drains and canals.

Visuals from the locality showed a woman holding the fish, which has sharp fins and spine, in her hands as her neighbours gathered to catch a glimpse.

The devil fish is known to devour other fish varieties, harming commercial fishing activities and causing losses to fishermen. It is alien to Telangana though it has been sighted several times in recent years in the state's rivers.

Meanwhile, a flood alert has been sounded along Godavari amid continuous rainfall.