Telangana University Vice Chancellor Arrested For Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe

Telangana University Vice Chancellor D Ravinder Dachepalli has been arrested by the anti-corruption bureau on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 at his residence in Hyderabad.

The 63-year-old had reportedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Dasari Shankar for allotting an examination centre to the complainant's college at Bheemgal for 2022-23.

The bribe amount was said to have been recovered from the closet of his master bedroom, officials said.

Recently, the Vice Chancellor and the executive committee of the varsity were at loggerheads over the appointment of the Registrar to Telangana University.