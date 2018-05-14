Teen Student Held For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old In Hyderabad

The accused called the 8-year-old girl to his house on Friday, asking her to bring him cold water from her house. When she went to his house, he sexually assaulted her, police said.
CommentsHer aunt, worried when she was not returning, went to the accused's house to check on her and that is when the 8-year-old told her what happened, the police said.
A complaint was then filed, following which a case was registered against the accused, who was arrested on Monday, police said.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.