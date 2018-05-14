Teen Student Held For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old In Hyderabad The student allegedly sexually assaulted his 8-year-old neighbour after asking her to get cold water for him from her house.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police arrested the 19-year-old student on Monday (Representational Image) Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing his neighbor, a minor girl, at his house in Hyderabad's Meerpet area, police said.



The accused called the 8-year-old girl to his house on Friday, asking her to bring him cold water from her house. When she went to his house, he sexually assaulted her, police said.



Her aunt, worried when she was not returning, went to the accused's house to check on her and that is when the 8-year-old told her what happened, the police said.



A complaint was then filed, following which a case was registered against the accused, who was arrested on Monday, police said.







