State-Of-The-Art Police Command Centre Comes Up In Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police Commissionerate is housed in Tower A of the building.

A state-of-the-art police command and control centre - a nerve centre for operations and disaster management - was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today.

Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC), the 83.5-metre tall building, features a 480-seat auditorium, a media centre, training facilities, and conference halls spread across 6.42 lakh square feet, including parking on 2.16 lakh square feet, solar panels, STP, and a glass facade, among other amenities.

The Hyderabad Police Commissionerate is housed in Tower A - a 20 storey building and Tower B is a Technology Fusion Centre, designed to gather data from various apps, emergency response systems, such as Dial 100, social media, and highways watch from all over the state so that there can be an integrated approach.

There is a multi-agency integrated command control centre located on Tower E's fourth, fifth, and sixth floors.

The tower houses separate chambers for the state Home Minister, state police chief and other top officials. There is also a war room on the seventh floor from where the Chief Minister can oversee disaster relief or emergency operations.

Traffic control officers will continue to function from the police control room though the fifth floor of the Command Control Centre has been allotted for their functioning. That would house the e-challan division and technical teams.

As of now the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre has been kept out of bounds even for the media though there are plans to open it eventually to the public as the Chief Minister expects it to become a landmark of the city.