Severed Head Of Woman Found Near River In Hyderabad: Cops

The severed head of an unidentified woman was found on the footpath near the Musi river at Malakpet here today, police said.

Some workers of the local civic body noticed the decapitated head and alerted the police who then arrived at the spot.

It is suspected that the woman, in her mid-30s, was killed last night and the severed head was thrown near the river bed, police officials said, adding that they are further investigating and also verifying CCTV footage.

A case has been registered.

