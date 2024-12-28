On CCTV, 2 Dead As Speeding Bike Hits Divider, Bursts Into Flames In Hyderabad

Two people, a rider and the pillion, died after their bike crashed into a divider, throwing them off on the road in Hyderabad's Madhapur district. The incident took place on Friday night when the rider, supposedly under the influence of alcohol, was speeding on a 100-feet road near Ayyappa Society.

A CCTV in the area captured the disturbing incident.

The footage shows the speeding bike crashing into the divider and immediately bursting into flames. The two victims were thrown off the bike. While one victim died on the spot, the other died while he was being taken to the hospital.

The victims have been identified as Raghu Babu and Akansh - both software engineers. The duo were residents of Borabanda district.

It is not yet known who among the victims was riding the bike.

The bodies of the victims were handed to their respective families and the police have launched an investigation into the incident, officials said.

Earlier this month, two police constables died in a hit-and-run case in Telangana's Siddipet district. According to the police, the victims, identified as Parandhamulu (43) and Venkateshwarly (42), were on their way to participate in a marathon when a car hit their bike.