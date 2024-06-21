On Camera, Man Dressed In Burqa Robs Hyderabad Jewellery Shop, Stabs Owner

Videos of the incident show the shop owner running after the robbers outside.

A jeweller and his son foiled a robbery at their shop after a violent attack by two men, one disguised in a burqa and another wearing a helmet, in Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. The suspects, armed with a knife, left empty-handed after a fierce struggle that left the shop owner injured.

The robbery attempt took place around 1:45 pm when the two men, with their identities concealed, barged into the shop. The man in the burqa immediately attacked Sesharam, the shop owner, stabbing him in the shoulder. His accomplice, wearing a helmet, began collecting jewellery and cash.

Despite his injuries, Sesharam's quick thinking and the timely intervention of his son, Suresh, prevented the theft. Suresh's loud cries for help before throwing chairs at the robbers, forced the attackers to flee, leaving behind the stolen goods. The robbers escaped on a motorcycle, disappearing before the police could reach the spot and arrest them.

Videos of the incident show Sesharam running after the robbers outside the shop as they attempt to flee on a motorcycle. Suresh also runs out of the shop carrying a chair which he threw at the robber dressed in a burqa and riding pillion on the bike.

The robbery took place a mere 25 meters from the local police station. Additionally, the ongoing construction of a flyover nearby had resulted in the removal of around 25 CCTV cameras in the vicinity. The robbers were also wearing gloves and left no fingerprints behind.

According to senior Hyderabad police officer Narsimha Reddy, specialised teams have been formed to track down the suspects. The robbers' use of Hindi inside the shop suggests they could be associated with the Bawariya Gang, notorious for snatching and robbery cases across Hyderabad, police said.

