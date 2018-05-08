Now, A Ladies Special Coach In Hyderabad Metro Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole in November last year.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Ladies Coach on Hyderabad Metro was inaugurated by KVB Reddy. Hyderabad: A special coach exclusively for women was introduced in Hyderabad Metro trains on Monday.



Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director N V S Reddy and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited MD and CEO K V B Reddy inaugurated the 'Ladies Special Coach.'



Works on the 16 km stretch between Ameerpet and L B Nagar of Corridor-I of the 72-km long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail Project would be completed by July this year, N V S Reddy said.



"The works on the stretch between Ameerpet and Hitec City will be done by October," he told reporters.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole in November last year.



Mr Reddy said Corridor-I (Miyapur to L B Nagar-29km) and then Corridor-III (Nagole to Hitec city-27km) would be completed by July and October respectively.



Works were going on in Corridor-II between JBS and MGBS (10 km stretch) and the target is to get the stretch operational by early next year, he said.



Reacting to a query, the HMRL MD said once the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy is in place, feeder services by electric vehicles would be introduced.



After the frequency of trains was increased, the average ridership has now touched around 70,000 passengers daily on the inaugural route of Miyapur-Ameerpet-Nagole, officials said.



L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited is building the project across three corridors.



