Man Writes 'AP CM Jagan' On Number Plates To Not Pay Toll In Hyderabad

The car with the number plate 'AP CM Jagan'

Many vehicle owners use police, press, judge or MLA stickers to avoid paying traffic tickets or parking charges, but what a resident of Hyderabad has done simply left the police stunned.

'AP CM Jagan'. This is what the car owner displayed on his vehicle not as a sticker but as permanent iron plates in place of the number plates on both front and rear.

This was seen during a routine checking of vehicles by the traffic police in Jedimetla on October 19. The incident was reported on Tuesday.

M Hari Rakesh, a resident of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, told the police that he did this to get exemption from paying toll tax and evade checking by the traffic police.

The police have seized the car and a case of cheating and fraud has been filed against Mr Rakesh.

