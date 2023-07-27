Man Catches Snake, Releases It In Hyderabad Civic Body Office. Here's Why

GHMC officials were not immediately available to provide details of the incident. (Representational)

A man allegedly released a snake in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ward office here, resenting the "official apathy" in addressing his complaint.

The man, who is said to have caught the snake himself after it reportedly entered his house, later took it to the GHMC ward office in Alwal on Tuesday.

A resident released a snake in the GHMC ward office at Alwal, Hyderabad after officials failed to respond to his complaint. The snake had entered his home during the rain.



Imagine how compelled he must have been that he had to take this step.#TwitterTillu constantly extols… pic.twitter.com/lXgcpA3kir — Vikram Goud (@VikramGoudBJP) July 26, 2023

In a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, the snake is seen on a table and a man is heard saying that a complaint was given -- though the matter is unclear.

GHMC officials were not immediately available to provide details of the incident.

With rains lashing Hyderabad for the past few days, some low-lying areas in the city are witnessing waterlogging.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)