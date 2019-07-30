Hyderabad Businessman Kidnapped, Freed After Family Pays Rs. 1 Crore

Businessmen in Hyderabad say they are worried for their safety after the incident. (Representational)

A private financier in Hyderabad was kidnapped by four masked men Sunday night and taken to a godown over nine kilometers away, the police said. He was released after his family paid Rs 1 crore as ransom to the kidnappers.

Gajendra Parakh was kidnapped after 11 pm on Sunday and was kept in a godown in the city. His kidnappers threatened to kill him if his family did not pay them Rs 3 crore.

After his family paid Rs 1 crore to the kidnappers, Gajendra Parakh was released on Monday. He has been admitted to a hospital with a broken arm and an eye injury.

The police have begun an investigation into the case. They are examining CCTV footage for the place of abduction, the vehicles used and the route taken by the kidnappers.

Businessmen in Hyderabad say they are worried for their safety after the incident. "It was Gajendra today. It could be any of us tomorrow. We need to do something. We can't constantly live in fear," Gajendra Parakh's friend, also a businessman, told NDTV.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.