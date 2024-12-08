Wife Of Indian-Origin Man Got Him Kidnapped In South Africa, Charged

Police also seized a number of firearms, mobile phones and the vehicle used in the crime.

The wife of a prominent South African Indian-origin businessman has been charged with allegedly masterminding his kidnap for a hefty ransom.

Ashraf Kader, popularly known as Baboo Kaytex after the family business he owns, and his 47-year-old wife Fatima Ismail were abducted near their business premises in Pretoria on Sunday last week. He was rescued unharmed a day later on Monday by the authorities.

A multidisciplinary team comprising the police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, law enforcement agencies, and private investigators traced the suspects to a house in the suburb of Mamelodi, where Ismail was reportedly found socialising with three alleged accomplices.

"This coordinated effort between multiple law enforcement and security teams highlights the effectiveness of collaboration and intelligence-driven operations. The investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement.

The four suspects were charged with kidnapping, demanding a ransom, and other serious offences, including hijacking the vehicle used in the abduction after ramming into Kader's car.

The ransom demand amount was not specified.

Police also seized a number of firearms, mobile phones and the vehicle used in the crime.

Though police did not reveal any further information, a close family friend, on condition of anonymity, told local media that a fifth suspect, whose bank account allegedly received a transfer from Kader's funds, has also been arrested.

The source expressed outrage at the National Prosecuting Authority for granting bail to the suspects, especially given the surge in kidnappings targeting Indian businessmen and their families over the past two years.

Community members have raised concerns about the alarming increase in such crimes, which have recently escalated to multiple incidents each week. In some cases, children have also been targeted.

As a result, many Indian business owners have resorted to hiring armed security escorts for protection during daily activities. Meanwhile, state security agencies have pledged to intensify efforts to dismantle the kidnapping networks responsible for these crimes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)