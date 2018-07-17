Hyderabad Teen Burnt Alive Allegedly By Friend For Not Sharing Phone

The 19-year-old accused has been arrested after he confessed to killing his friend.

A Hyderabad teenager took his friend to an isolated place, attacked him with a stick and then burnt his body alive allegedly for not sharing his smartphone, using which he wanted to clear off his financial debts, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, 19-year-old G Prem Sagar, who burnt his 17-year-old friend D Prem in Hyderabad's Adibatla has been arrested by the Hyderabad Police after Sagar confessed to his crime.

Explaining the turn of events, the police said, Sagar picked Prem up from Uppal and took him 25 km away to an isolated place in Adibatla where he attacked him with a stick before setting him ablaze.

"The accused picked Prem up on the pretext of taking him for a long drive on his motorcycle. After reaching Adibatla, the accused took the minor to an isolated area and attacked him with a stick on his head," police officer Malkajgiri said.



"When the boy fell unconscious, the accused poured petrol on him and set him ablaze. The minor died on the spot," he added. Sagar also suffered burn injuries on his right leg, but managed to flee the spot.

When Prem did not return, his family filed a complain on July 14 with the police who started an investigation.

When police questioned Sagar, he admitted killing Prem for not sharing his smartphone with him, with which he wanted to clear his debts. He has been charged under Sections 302, 364 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and sent to judicial remand.



