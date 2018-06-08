Hyderabad Techie Allegedly Raped, Says Was Given Paan Laced With Drugs

Upendra Verma, 33, along with a few others including women, was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint. The others are accused of helping him to trap the woman.
The woman said she became friends with the man through Facebook four years ago and later got into a relationship. One night, Upendra, already married, allegedly sexually exploited her by drugging her. When the woman, a software professional, suggested that they should get married; he refused and threatened to post their intimate pictures and videos on social media.
A case had been registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 417 (punishment for cheating).
Upendra rejected reports that he sexually exploited the woman with a paan laced with sedatives.
Police are investigating if Upendra and his friends also trapped other women and exploited them.
