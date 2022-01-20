Hyderabad Police Arrests Burglar, Recovers Rs 54 Lakh Cash, Gold

According to Hyderabad Police, the accused Chidirika Aravind is a habitual offender (Representational)

Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested a burglar and recovered gold and over Rs 54 lakh in cash from his possession.

According to CV Anand, Hyderabad Police Commissioner said the task force, West zone team arrested a notorious house burglar on Thursday. "Chidirika Arvind is accused of house burglaries across SR Nagar, Sanathnagar, Cyberabad and Madhapur police stations. Gold ornaments and net cash worth Rs 54,62,000 were recovered," he said.

According to Hyderabad Police, the accused Chidirika Aravind is a habitual offender. His arrest records include 27 burglary offenses in the Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, and Karimnagar city limits. LB Nagar Police Station also arrested him for housebreaking. After his release from jail, he returned to his native place and was selling sanitisers there for a living.

The police further said that after doing several odd jobs in between, the accused again started doing burglary. According to his plan, he joined an online service provider company as a housekeeping boy. On January 12, he stole gold ornaments and cash from a closed house.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)