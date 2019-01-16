Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death For Objecting To "Drunken Behaviour": Cops

A video of the incident uploaded by local web channels showed a man wearing a red shirt pulling aside the victim and attacking him with a sharp object in the Chariminar area.

Hyderabad | | Updated: January 16, 2019 20:54 IST
Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death For Objecting To 'Drunken Behaviour': Cops

Police said the two missing attackers were reportedly in a drunken state (Representational)


Hyderabad: 

A 42-year-old man has been stabbed to death allegedly by two people, who were reportedly drunk, after he objected to their behaviour, police said Wednesday.

Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Peter, formerly associated with a political outfit, was allegedly stabbed by two people with knives on late Tuesday night, Police Inspector K Balakrishna Reddy said.

The two later fled the area.

Citing preliminary investigation, the inspector said the two missing attackers were reportedly in a drunken state and had attacked Ravi as he objected to their behaviour.

A case of murder had been registered and a hunt launched to arrest the duo, police added.

