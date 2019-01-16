Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death For Objecting To 'Drunken Behaviour': Cops

Police said the two missing attackers were reportedly in a drunken state (Representational)

A 42-year-old man has been stabbed to death allegedly by two people, who were reportedly drunk, after he objected to their behaviour, police said Wednesday.

A video of the incident uploaded by local web channels showed a man wearing a red shirt pulling aside the victim and attacking him with a sharp object in the Chariminar area.

Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Peter, formerly associated with a political outfit, was allegedly stabbed by two people with knives on late Tuesday night, Police Inspector K Balakrishna Reddy said.

The two later fled the area.

Citing preliminary investigation, the inspector said the two missing attackers were reportedly in a drunken state and had attacked Ravi as he objected to their behaviour.

A case of murder had been registered and a hunt launched to arrest the duo, police added.