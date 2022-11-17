Hyderabad Lecturer, Attacked By Husband On Campus, Saved By Students

The police said they are investigating the case

A lecturer was attacked by her husband with a knife on a college campus in Hyderabad.

She got just enough time to shout for help, following which students rushed in and overpowered her husband, who still had the knife in his hand.

The incident happened in Hyderabad's Anantapur Arts College.

Sumangali, a Commerce lecturer, was attacked by her husband, Pares, just outside her department building in the college, the police said.

The police said the lecturer and her husband have been living separately for the past one year.

She had filed a domestic violence case against her husband and sought divorce, the police said.