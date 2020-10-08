20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies In Go-Kart Accident Near Hyderabad

She suffered serious injuries to her head and taken to a hospital where she died. (File)

A 20-year-old engineering student was killed in an accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday after her hair got caught in one of the wheels of a go-kart she was riding.

Srivarshini had gone go-karting with her friends at an amusement park in Gurram Guda.

Even though she was wearing a helmet, her hair was caught in one of the wheels and pulled off the scalp, the police said.

A video of the incident, seemingly recorded by one of her friends, showed Srivarshini and others going around the track a couple of times before something apparently goes wrong.

Screams are heard as people rush to her rescue and the video cuts off.

Srivarshini suffered serious injuries to her head and taken to a hospital where she died, the police said.