Hyderabad Girl Makes World's Largest Painting By Feet

A girl from Hyderabad has painted a surface of 140 square metres with her feet in an attempt to enter Guinness World Records.Jahnavi Maganti, 18, has claimed to have created the record of "The largest painting by feet" by an individual.A student of Britain's University of Warwick, she has broken the current world record of 100 square metres.Ms Jahnavi is an artist, dancer, classical music singer and a national level basketball player. She also has the unique ability of painting while dancing. She recently painted a lotus and a peacock feather with her feet while dancing.