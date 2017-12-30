Hyderabad Girl Makes World's Largest Painting By Feet

Jahnavi Maganti, 18, has claimed to have created the record of "The largest painting by feet" by an individual.

Hyderabad | | Updated: December 30, 2017 01:29 IST
The girl has broken the current world record for the largest painting by feet, of 100 square metres.

Hyderabad:  A girl from Hyderabad has painted a surface of 140 square metres with her feet in an attempt to enter Guinness World Records.

A student of Britain's University of Warwick, she has broken the current world record of 100 square metres.

Ms Jahnavi is an artist, dancer, classical music singer and a national level basketball player. She also has the unique ability of painting while dancing. She recently painted a lotus and a peacock feather with her feet while dancing.

