Hyderabad Firm Returns Money To Russian Embassy After Police Steps In The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad said in a release that a complaint was received from an embassy official in September last year.

A city-based company, which allegedly failed to deliver certain equipment to the Russian embassy in Delhi as per a commitment, returned the money it had taken following investigation into the matter, Hyderabad police said today.



The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad said in a release that a complaint was received from an official of the embassy in September last year.



The complaint stated that the embassy had approached the Hyderabad-based company in 2016 for purchase of certain electronic equipment at the embassy premises, including ground penetrating radar.



Upon confirmation of availability of the said equipment with that company, the Embassy paid the entire amount of USD 42,500 through bank transfer, the release said.



However, despite repeated requests through phone, SMS and e-mails, the firm neither delivered the said equipment nor refunded the amount to the Embassy, it said.



A case was registered and the matter was investigated, it said.



Under the supervision of Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Mahesh M Bhagwat and due to efforts by several police officials, "the company authorities had remitted the entire amounts to the Embassy on installment basis through bank transfer," the release said.



The work done by the investigating officers was appreciated by the Russian Federation Embassy officials too, it added.



