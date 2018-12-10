Hyderabad City Police Launches 'Women On Wheels' Patrol Teams

'Women on Wheels' teams underwent two months of intensive training in unarmed combat.

The Hyderabad City Police today launched women patrol teams "Women on Wheels", whose services will be utilised towards crime prevention and crime against women, besides community policing initiatives.

A total of 20 teams (on bikes) were flagged off by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar at an event.

Mr Kumar reiterated the commitment of Hyderabad City Police towards safety and security of all its citizens, especially women.

The Women on Wheels is also an attempt to mainstream female police officers and give them an opportunity to perform all police duties on par with their male colleagues, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel said.

She said 47 women officers were handpicked for this task.

They underwent two months of intensive training in unarmed combat, driving and other technical initiatives.

In the first phase, one team per division of city police will function. They would be used for crime prevention, emergency response, community policing and creating awareness, she said adding that in the next phase, more teams will be introduced with at least one for each police station.

