CEO Dies In Freak Accident In Hyderabad During Firm's Silver Jubilee Event

The CEO of a private firm lost his life, while another official suffered serious injury in a freak accident during the silver jubilee celebrations of the company at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

During the celebrations on Thursday evening, Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah and his colleague entered into an iron cage, which was to be lowered from a height, when the iron chain supporting it broke on one side, and both of them fell, they said.

They were taken to the hospital but Sanjay Shah died while undergoing treatment, and his colleague's condition is serious, the police said.

A case was registered against the Film City event management authorities based on a complaint made by another official of the company, the police added.



