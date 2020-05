Police has arrested the accused under POSCO Act. (Representational)

An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old accused had reportedly been harassing the teenager.

He allegedly barged into her uncle's house where she resides and raped her when she was alone, the police said based on a complaint.

Following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, a police official said.