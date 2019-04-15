Gold Paste Worth 36 Lakhs Found In Flier's Clothes At Hyderabad Airport

The passenger arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Doha. He was intercepted when he was passing through green channel at the airport.

Hyderabad | | Updated: April 15, 2019 08:52 IST
The value of the gold is valued at around ₹36.99 lakh.


Hyderabad: 

Customs officials at Hyderabad airport on Sunday arrested a passenger for trying to smuggle 1.16 kg of gold paste inside his clothes.

The passenger arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Doha, Oatar. He was intercepted when he was passing through green channel at the airport.

It was found that he was carrying gold in paste form concealed in pouch tied inside his clothes.



