Exotic Animals Displayed At Hyderabad Pub For 'Wild Night', 7 Arrested

Police conducted a raid at a pet store for organising and exhibiting wild animals. (Representational)

The owner of a pub and six others were on Tuesday apprehended for allegedly putting on display exotic wildlife species at a night club in the posh Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad without valid permission, police said.

Police and forest department officials began an inquiry into the allegations of display of exotic wildlife species at the pub after a social media user lodged a complaint in this regard.

They conducted a raid at a pet store for organising and exhibiting wild animals, from where they rescued 14 Persian cats, three Bengal cats, two iguanas, a pair of cockatoos, two sugar gliders and ball pythons from the accused, they said.

The owner of the pub engaged event organisers to conduct a 'Wild Night' event on May 28 to attract customers, P Radha Kishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police (OSD), Commissioner's Task Force, said in a release.

His employees and event organisers, who include managers of the pub, sellers of pet animals, and the owner of the pet store, put together the exhibit of wild animals for the pub's customers for the special event.

The pub owner threw the 'Wild Night' party to attract customers and gain publicity for his pub, police said. No valid permission was obtained to put up such a display, the police added.

The apprehended accused persons and the recued wild animals were handed over to the Forest Department for further action, the release added.

Earlier, a social media user on Monday shared photos and videos of the exotic creatures including a snake and a cat on the platform, stating that the night club/pub put up exotic wildlife for display on their premises and requested the police to initiate necessary action.

