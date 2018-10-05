Drug Seller Falls Off Building During Police Raid In Hyderabad, Dies

The man tried to escape during a police raid. He sustained injuries and later died. (Representational)

A 28-year-old Nigerian, allegedly involved in a drug racket, died after falling down from a residential building in Hyderabad, while trying to escape after a police raid on Friday.

The man, Patrick William O tried to escape by sliding through a sewage pipe from the third floor of the flat, but was injured as it broke. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told reporters that police raided the building Thursday night on information about a drug racket and arrested three Nigerians with cocaine.

Interrogation of the three led to suspicion that there would be more people involved in the crime, prompting police to return to the flat again.

The Nigerian man had earlier been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possessing cocaine, the commissioner said.

In the last four years, a total of 34 Nigerians had been arrested in the city in connection with crimes, including alleged drug-peddling and staying despite expiry of visa, he said.

A continuous drive was on to make Hyderabad a drug-free city, he added.



