'Devotional' Thief Strikes At Temple In Hyderabad

The value of the crown was estimated to be around Rs 10,000. (Representational)

A ''devotional'' thief decamped with the silver crown of a deity at a temple after offering prayers with folded hands with a video of his act caught on CCTV camera going viral, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Goddess Durga temple in Abids on wednesday evening when there was none in the temple, they said adding a case had been registered and investigations were on.

In the CCTV footage, the man is seen offering prayers by folding hands and ears and bowing before the idol.

Then he suddenly removes the crown from the idol and again folded his hands before the goddess, apparently apologising and then decamping with the valuable, police said.

The value of the crown was estimated to be around Rs 10,000.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.