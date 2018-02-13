Daughter's Wedding Diamond Photos Attract Raid On Hyderabad Officer

Reddy was back on the radar of investigative agencies after photos of the diamond jewellery worn by his daughter - including waistbands and earrings - were widely shared on social media.
The wedding card offered a glimpse of an obscenely lavish affair.
The invitations referred to "Reddy's theatre" for the wedding "sangeet" on November 16. The "minimum tax", the invite said, was "four pegs" and surcharge was on the house. "Enjoy the show, get drunk and go home safe," guests were advised.
When anti-corruption branch officials questioned him about the extravagance on display, he claimed that the bling was all borrowed.
Raids in the last couple of weeks have revealed that even after his imprisonment in 2009, he made a fortune. Unconfirmed reports say he may have wealth and assets worth as much as Rs 300 crore.
The official has asked the Hyderabad high court for protection from arrest.
Comments
Reports suggest he has been trying to use his clout to stay one step ahead of agencies on his trail.