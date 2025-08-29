Conference In Hyderabad To Put Spotlight On Liver Health

Hyderabad will hold an international two-day conference focussing on the liver, a body organ that is often overlooked despite its role of performing over 500 vital functions.

With conditions like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) rising sharply, especially among young adults, medical experts are sounding the alarm, pointing out that it is emerging as a silent casualty of modern living.

India's leadership in living donor liver transplants is expected to be a focal point, with pioneering doctors presenting new protocols and success stories that push the boundaries of what's medically possible. Surgeons, hepatologists and transplant specialists are expected to share innovations and trends, aimed to equip doctors with advanced strategies to manage the most challenging liver transplant cases.

India is witnessing a surge in liver-related illnesses, driven by poor diets, sedentary lifestyles and alcohol use. NAFLD, a condition where fat builds up in the liver without alcohol consumption, is now considered a silent epidemic. If left unchecked, it can evolve into NASH or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, causing inflammation and irreversible damage.

Experts are expected to share multidisciplinary approaches to improve surgical outcomes in patients with kidney dysfunction, heart disease or chronic infections who face heightened risks. There will be sessions to explore intricate tumor resections, blood group mismatches and innovations in donor-recipient matching.

Insights from the conference, to be held on August 30 and 31, are expected to empower not just specialists in urban centers, but also general practitioners in smaller towns, helping them identify early warning signs and refer patients before it's too late.