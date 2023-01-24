'Asked For Report': Hyderabad University After Students Screen BBC Series

A Hyderabad University students' group screen the BBC series

The University of Hyderabad has sought a report from its officials after a students' group screened a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The university Registrar Devesh Nigam in a statement said the students' group, which calls itself "Fraternity Movement", screened the BBC film "India: The Modi Question" at a shopping complex in the North Campus without taking permission.

Despite being told to stop the screening, the organisers continued to play the controversial documentary, which India has called a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. India has also blocked the documentary from being shared online.

"On receiving information, the security team and the Dean, Students' Welfare, rushed to the venue and requested the organisers to stop the screening of the documentary. However, the organisers did not accede to this request and continued the screening of the documentary in presence of few students," the Registrar said in the statement.

Mr Nigam said the students violated university rules by not taking permission before the screening. He said no untoward incident happened and the campus is "quiet and peaceful".

"...Though the event passed off peacefully, the university has asked for the report on the event for taking further necessary action," the Registrar said.

In Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the administration cut off electricity and internet to the office of the students' union as they had planned to screen the documentary tonight.