Andhra Teen Sexually Harassed Woman On Messages, Caught: Police

The woman was reluctant to speak to the boy yet he did not relent, police said. (Representational)

A 17-year-old Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) was Monday caught for allegedly sexually harassing a married woman over phone "demanding sexual pleasure", police said.

The alleged cyber stalker from Andhra Pradesh made repeated calls to the woman and also sent abusive text messages and obscene pictures through WhatsApp to trap the lady for sexual pleasures, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said in Hyderabad.

He confessed that in November, he received a missed call on his cell phone number when a lady spoke with him and he told her that it was a wrong number.

"However, he saved that number in his mobile with the intention to trap and exploit her sexually," it said.

Later he repeatedly made calls to the phone number though she was reluctant to speak to him, after which he used "vulgar words".

After the woman stopped responding to his calls, he started sending "vulgar text messages" through WhatsApp, besides also some nude and objectionable pictures downloaded from porn sites, "demanding sexual pleasure", police said.

Following a complaint, the teen was Monday caught and produced before the Juvenile Justice board.