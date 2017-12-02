4 Lab Technicians Arrested For 'Sexually Harassing' Trainees

Four lab technicians working in a state-run hospital in Hyderabad were arrested today for allegedly sexually harassing trainees, police said.The victims were deputed for lab training at the government-run medical facility in Secunderabad, they said."The trainees submitted a representation to the superintendent of the hospital in the month of August 2017 levelling allegations of sexual harassment by the lab technicians," police said in a release.An inquiry committee was set up to look into the allegations, it said."...Accordingly, they (the probe panel) submitted a report in the month of September finding the harassment allegations to be true," the police said.On a specific complaint made by a trainee yesterday, a case was registered in the Chilkalaguda police station and investigation taken up, it said."During the investigation, the police examined as many as 14 witnesses and established prima facie case against the (four) accused employees of the hospital. All the accused persons were arrested on 02.12.2017," the release added.