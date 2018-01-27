24-Year-Old Hyderabad Woman Falls Off 5th Floor While Playing With Dog, Dies Ladlee Mudiraj, 24, an employee of Amazon, fell from the fifth floor of her apartment building in Kukatpally area in the early hours of Friday.

Ladlee's husband told police that she was playing with the pet around 3.30 a.m. (Representational image) Hyderabad: A young woman died after she fell from the terrace of a five-storey building while apparently playing with her pet dog in Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.



Ladlee Mudiraj, 24, an employee of Amazon, fell from the fifth floor of her apartment building in Kukatpally area in the early hours of Friday.



Her husband Saiprasad Mudiraj and his sister Sudha Rani told police that Ladlee was playing with the pet around 3.30 a.m.



They said when she sat on the railing and the dog sprang at her, she lost her balance and fell.



A profusely bleeding Ladlee was rushed to a private hospital, where she succumbed.



Ladlee's parents, however, blamed her husband for her death. They wondered why their daughter would go to the terrace at the odd hour and that too in the cold weather.



Saiprasad and Ladlee had a love marriage in 2015, against the wishes of her parents.



Police said they registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and were investigating.



