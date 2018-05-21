2 Myanmar Nationals Arrested For Getting Aadhaar Cards With Fake Documents In Hyderabad The locals were involved in fabricating ID proof to obtain Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards, and used to produce the same to passport authorities to obtain passports illegally.

Hyderabad: Two Myanmar nationals were today arrested along with two locals for allegedly getting Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and PAN cards by submitting fabricated documents, the police said.



The duo, identified as Mohammad Fayaz, a labourer, and Mohammad Faisal, an Imam in a mosque, have been staying in Balapur area here since 2015. They were arrested along with a local visa agent and his associate, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.



The two Myanmar nationals had come to India as refugees. They planned to get Indian citizenship and approached the visa agent to obtain Aadhaar and other cards for passports, the officer said.



The locals were involved in fabricating ID proof to obtain Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards, and used to produce the same to passport authorities to obtain passports illegally, Mr Bhagwat said.



"By submitting false and fabricated documents of residential proof, the agent got Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and PAN cards for the duo and subsequently applied for Indian passports after taking money from them," the senior police official said.



While Faisal managed to get his passport, the other Myanmar national's application was rejected, another police official said.



Police seized ID proofs and passport from the accused.



A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the Foreigners Act.



