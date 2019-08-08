2 Hyderabad Men Invent 'Smart Bangle' For Women Safety. It Sends Shock Signals

Two Hyderabad men invent a self-security bangle for women.

A Hyderabad man has come up with an innovative solution for women's security - a "smart" bangle that can simply be worn on the hand like an accessory and gives shock to the person who tries to harass them.

Gadi Harish, 23, and his friend Sai Teja, have invented a bangle which generates shock and sends live location and warnings to the relatives and police if a woman's in danger.

The device called "self-security bangle for women" is activated when a woman tilts her arm at a particular angle. The tilt action gives an electric shock to the aggressor holding the woman's arm and at the same time, sends its live location and alerts to relatives and nearby police stations.

"I have developed a project named self-security bangle for women, this device is completely different from the devices available in the market. I have developed this project with the help of my friend Sai Teja," he said.

"The idea behind this smart bangle is to provide security to women as nowadays we see that number of cases related to rape and missing women are on the rise," Harish added.

With a prototype ready, the 23-year-old is now requesting assistance from the government to complete his project and fulfil his objective of making women safer.

