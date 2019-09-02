13-Year-Old Boy's Death Stokes Fears Of Dengue Spike In Hyderabad

T John Elisha Winston, a student of Class 8, died on Saturday.

Nearly a week after a six-year-old died of dengue in Hyderabad, the death of a 13-year-old boy has sparked concern among parents in the city who are demanding better hygiene at schools and neighbourhoods.

T John Elisha Winston, a student of Class 8, died on Saturday. His last rites were held today in the Sahebnagar area of the city.

Some parents have claimed that poor hygienic conditions outside the school where Elisha Winston was studying can affect the health of the children. "Why did the municipal authorities locate a garbage collection point near the school compound wall?" asks an agitated parent, adding that it promotes mosquito breeding in the area.

Last week, a 6-year-old, whose father and grandfather are both doctors, had died of dengue in the city.

The number of cases of dengue and other viral diseases have gone up this year in Hyderabad, according to doctors and health activists. Some media reports suggest 1,500 cases have been reported so far this season.

The government, however, claims the number of cases is down to 149 this year as compared to 180 cases reported last year.

A petition has now been filed by a city-based doctor, Dr M Karuna, in the high court demanding accountability from the state government. The next hearing is posted for this week.

To review the situation, Health minister Etela Rajender has been holding emergency health meetings with senior officials.

Meanwhile, the schools have advised students to wear full sleeve clothes and anti-mosquito ointments.

