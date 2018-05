The arrests followed raids conducted by city police. (Representational)

As many as 12 people were arrested in Hyderabad today for allegedly betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, police said.The arrests followed raids conducted by them simultaneously at four hideouts of cricket bookies and collection agents when they were collecting betting amounts, city police said in release. Twelve people were arrested and Rs 15.50 lakh cash, 22 cell phones and other 'incriminating' material were seized from them, it said.