100 Stray Dogs Killed In Hyderabad, Dumped In Forest

About 100 carcasses were found near Kongara forest.

Hyderabad | | Updated: May 19, 2018 01:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
100 Stray Dogs Killed In Hyderabad, Dumped In Forest

A complaint said unknown persons picked up the dogs from Meerpet area (Representational)

Hyderabad:  An FIR was registered on Friday following a complaint alleging that nearly 100 stray dogs were culled and dumped in a forest area, police said.

The complaint was lodged by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on May 16, saying unidentified persons were picking up street dogs from Meerpet area and 'killing' them at the nearby Kongara forest, they said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and also under relevant sections of IPC, they added.

Comments
About 100 carcasses were found near the forest, police said.

Veterinary doctors conducted a postmortem and sent the samples to a laboratory, police said, adding reports were awaited.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Stray dogsKongara

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................