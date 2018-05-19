100 Stray Dogs Killed In Hyderabad, Dumped In Forest

The complaint was lodged by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on May 16, saying unidentified persons were picking up street dogs from Meerpet area and 'killing' them at the nearby Kongara forest, they said.
A case was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and also under relevant sections of IPC, they added.
CommentsAbout 100 carcasses were found near the forest, police said.
Veterinary doctors conducted a postmortem and sent the samples to a laboratory, police said, adding reports were awaited.