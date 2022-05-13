Writer Shaheen Bhatt Joins Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad To Bust Mens Skincare Myths

Do men need to take care of their skin?

Skincare is a serious discipline, more so during the summer heat. But the discipline is often littered with myths. While women educate themselves about skincare and take care of their skin, not many men do so. While most men are good at grooming, skincare is still an uncharted area for them. Furthermore, keeping track of what is true and what is a myth is difficult. But fret not. Actress Alia Bhatt's sister and writer Shaheen Bhatt has teamed up with expert dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad to debunk a few common men's skincare myths.

In a new Instagram post, the duo has compiled a list of 4 common myths about men's skincare that they say “we need to stop believing”. Take a look at these myths below, so that you know they aren't true and stop believing in them.

1) Body soap is good for the face

Facial skin is more sensitive than the skin on the rest of the body. Body soap can strip your skin of its natural oils and lead to breakouts. It can even dry out your beard. So, use a gentle cleanser that best suits your skin type.

2) Men don't need to moisturise because their skin is already oily

This is not true for all men. And all skin types need moisturisation, including oily skin. If you don't moisturise, your skin will overcompensate by producing more oil, leaving you with clogged pores and breakouts. So, try a lightweight moisturizer with an oil-free formula.

3) Men's skin ages better than women

It's somewhat true but when it does, it happens at an accelerated rate with deeper wrinkles. It's best to start applying anti-ageing products in your early 30s to keep your skin looking young.

4) Shaving creams with more foam are better

More lather may be fun to work with but it's the ingredients in the shaving cream that really matter. Look for ingredients such as aloe vera or glycerine for a better shave.

Here's the Instagram post:

Now that you've seen the post, you can tell the difference between myth and reality. So, stop believing in the myths and start following the skincare tips.