World Radiography Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance And More

The theme for World Radiography Day 2023 is "Celebrating patient safety"

World Radiography Day is observed on November 8 every year. The day aims to create awareness about the crucial role of radiographers in the healthcare system. It marks the discovery of x-radiation by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen in 1895.

What is radiography?

Radiography is the science of using radiation to provide images of tissues, organs, bones and vessels inside the human body. These are then used to diagnose and treat patients. Radiography assists in the detection of any possible health issue. Some common imaging techniques used are X-rays, ganna rays, ionizing radiations and more.

World Radiography Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Radiography Day 2023 is "Celebrating patient safety." This theme focuses on the vital responsibility of healthcare professionals in safeguarding the health and safety of patients.

Significance of World Radiography Day

This day honours the professionals in the field of radiography and highlights their crucial contribution to the healthcare society. World Radiography Day also attempts to educate individuals about radiography and how it helps in various treatment options.

History of World Radiography Day

On November 8, 1895, Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen, a German physicist discovered x-radiations.

The International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists observed the first World Radiography Day in 2007.